Craft Beer Festival returns to SeaWorld Orlando with new flavors

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready to raise a glass and celebrate the end of the summer season at SeaWorld Orlando with the return of the Craft Beer Festival.

Beginning Aug. 5, guests can taste more than 100 beverage offerings, which include a mix of domestic and local Florida favorites paired with more than 20 delectable food samplings. The festival also starts earlier in the day than ever before, running from noon until one hour before the park closes on event days, the theme park said.

SeaWorld's Craft Beer Festival (SeaWorld Orlando)

Some of the local breweries featured in this year’s event include Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company, Crooked Can, Motorworks Brewing and Orange Blossom Brewing Company. The event also features several new wine and cocktail options, including a Strawberry Frosé, Brew Bus Pumpkin Spice Latte, 3 Daughters Signature Apple Cider, Brew Hub Key Lime Pie Sour and Antarctica Chiller.

Every drink needs a delicious food option to pair with.

2way Beer Drunken Ribs at SeaWorld's Craft Beer Festival (SeaWorld Orlando)

Some new items on the menus include a Sunshine City Dog, Slow Braised Beef Short Ribs, Boozy S’mores, Maduro Brown Ale Cupcake, Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie and the Birria Pork Tacos.

Vibin' Groovable Beef Slider at SeaWorld's Craft Beer Festival (SeaWorld Orlando)

The Craft Beef Festival is happening at the same time as Electric Ocean, SeaWorld’s signature summer night event, which includes nighttime entertainment and the firework spectacular, Ignite 360.

The event is free with park admission and runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Click here to learn more.

