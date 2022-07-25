‘Gators, Ghosts and Goblins’ returning to Gatorland for Halloween

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland is set to welcome back, for the fourth year in a row, its popular “Gators, Ghosts and Goblins” Halloween event.

The daytime family-friendly event will take place on the weekends beginning Oct. 15.

A number of activities will be on the schedule, including themed haunt zones, interactive characters, animal meet-and-greets and the popular children’s Halloween Costume Parade with treat bags, leaders said.

Gatorland said guests are welcome to wear costumes but is asking nobody wear anything scary, bloody or violent.

The Halloween event is free with park admission. More details about the fall event will be released in the future.

Click here for tickets and information about Gatorland.

