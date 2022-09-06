Kennedy Space Center offers limited-time ticket deal for select Central Florida counties

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has created a special Mercury Offer for residents of Orange, Volusia, Seminole and Osceola counties.

Beginning Sept. 12, residents of those select counties can purchase one-day admission for a reduced rate of $19 plus tax for adults, and $14 plus tax for children ages 3 to 11.

The visitor complex said that as part of the Mercury initiative, guests are encouraged to bring canned goods and non-perishable food items to donate to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex said a donation is not required to receive the admission savings.

Guests can purchase tickets at the will call ticket window by showing a valid driver’s license or utility bill.

The special admission rate is available through Sept. 18.

