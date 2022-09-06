Disney shares first look at new store coming to Orlando International Airport

New Disney store coming to Terminal C at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World has shared a first look at a new store set to open at the new state-of-the-art Terminal C at Orlando International Airport.

The $2.8 billion terminal will rely heavily on the latest technology and will add 15 gates capable of handling domestic or international operations, and accommodating up to 20 aircrafts. The airport said all gates will also be equipped with facial recognition technology for an easier and more secure boarding process.

Before boarding, guests will be able to purchase commemorative Disney souvenirs, including items that celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.

“This location is different in many ways, there are so many gorgeous details to take note—from the LED wallpaper and a sculpted castle to the oversized park icons placed on the ceiling in the center atrium,” said David Soliman, visual merchandising manager.

Cast Members at new Disney store at Terminal C at Orlando International Airport (Disney)

Outside the store, guests will be able to snap a picture with a sculpted character and castle imagery.

More details about the store will be revealed in the future.

The new store is expected to open on Sept. 19, the same day as the terminal’s opening.

