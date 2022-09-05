Tail-gator? Reptile seen tied to vehicle on I-95 in Brevard County

A gator seen tied to a vehicle on I-95 in Brevard County this weekend.

ORLANDO, Fla. – That’s one way to show Florida pride.

A Floridian on the road this weekend captured what appeared to be a real alligator tied to the rear bumper of a vehicle.

The roped reptile was spotted on I-95 just south of Melbourne on Saturday by Karen Kress.

The gator appeared to be real, and was tied up snout to tail, and did not appear to be alive.

It is currently alligator hunting season in Florida, which began on Aug. 15 and ends on Nov. 1. But in order to hunt a gator, you must have a permit through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The only other time you’re allowed to trap a gator in Florida is if it is considered a nuisance and you are a licensed trapper.

