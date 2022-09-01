Biggie size: Florida deputies wrangle ‘loitering’ alligator from Wendy’s parking lot

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hernando County sheriff’s deputies were called to handle biggie size encounter at Wendy’s.

Deputies were called on Aug. 31 because an alligator was “loitering in a parking lot of Wendy’s on Commercial Way,” according to a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office’s post said deputies requested the assistance of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials once they were on the scene.

The alligator was eventually wrangled, tied and placed in the care of FWC.