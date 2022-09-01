80º

Biggie size: Florida deputies wrangle ‘loitering’ alligator from Wendy’s parking lot

Hernando deputies assisted by FWC officials

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Hernando County Sheriff's Office (Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hernando County sheriff’s deputies were called to handle biggie size encounter at Wendy’s.

Deputies were called on Aug. 31 because an alligator was “loitering in a parking lot of Wendy’s on Commercial Way,” according to a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office’s post said deputies requested the assistance of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials once they were on the scene.

The alligator was eventually wrangled, tied and placed in the care of FWC.

