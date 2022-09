PANAMA CITY, Fla. – A 4-year-old died Saturday in a fall from a resort balcony in Panama City, according to police.

The Panama City Police Department said officers were called to Laketown Wharf Resort when a guest found the child on the ground.

Police said they believe the 4-year-old fell from a third-story balcony.

Authorities said the child’s family was visiting from Georgia.

No other information has been released.

