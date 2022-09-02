VIDEO: Man attacks, robs mother with 3 children at South Florida grocery store, deputies say

A frightening scene caught on camera in South Florida when a mother was attacked while walking into a grocery store with her three children.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man punched and robbed a woman walking into a South Florida grocery store with her three young children, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from Aug. 23 that showed the woman walking through the parking lot with her children and the man walking toward the Fort Lauderdale store while appearing to be talking on the phone.

[TRENDING: Crowds expected to double for next Artemis I launch attempt | ‘We don’t know what to do or where to turn:’ DeLand trailer park hikes rent 52% | Enter to win Halloween Horror Nights tickets | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

As the family walks into the store, video shows the man quickly walk up to them before coming up to the woman from behind and grabbing at a necklace she was wearing. Video shows the two struggle before falling to the ground.

Man accused of attacking woman with three children at South Florida grocery store. (Broward County Sheriff's Office)

The woman, Jessica Greer, said she fought back and told deputies she thought the man was trying to kidnap her children.

“I fell to the floor, my daughter fell on top of me and he fell on top of my daughter, my 3-year-old,” Greer said.

The sheriff’s office said it hopes someone recognizes the man and turns him in. Anyone with information is asked to call 954-321-5018. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: