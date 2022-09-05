First responders receive free admission to Daytona Lagoon this weekend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Lagoon, Daytona Beach’s Premier Waterpark and Family Entertainment Center, will host its 5th Annual First Responder Weekend this weekend.

The park said it plans to honor those who serve and protect the public with free waterpark admission on Sept. 10 and 11.

“Across Volusia County and the entire country, first responders work tirelessly to keep our communities safe,” said Tyler Currie, General Manager of Daytona Lagoon. “We want to give them a chance to relax and enjoy a fun day with family and friends. It’s just one small way we can thank all of our local first responders.”

Daytona Lagoon welcomes all active firefighters, lifeguards, emergency medical service (EMS) professionals and law enforcement to a free day at the water park. Daytona Lagoon’s Waterpark will be open from Noon to 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

To receive free entry, first responders must present a valid professional ID or badge at the time of admission.

Daytona Lagoon is also kicking off the first weekend of its Waterpark Bonus Weekends series. Starting Sept. 10 through Oct. 9, Daytona Lagoon is offering guests waterpark admission at the discounted price of $23.99 per person on Saturdays and Sundays.

Click here for more information about the water park.

