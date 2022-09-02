SeaWorld Orlando dives into spooky family fun with Halloween celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is diving into family-friendly frights with its upcoming Halloween event.

SeaWorld Spooktacular is returning to the theme park starting Saturday, Sept. 17, and will run on select nights through Oct. 31. The event is included with park admission.

The Halloween celebration will offer trick-or-treating in select areas of the park with a purchase of a reusable candy bag and new dessert items.

Children will be able to meet different characters throughout the park during this event.

SeaWorld Spectacular (SeaWorld Orlando)

SeaWorld Orlando said children can wear Halloween costumes and a contest will take place on Fridays for a chance to win “a special prize.”

In addition to trick-or-treating, there will be a Scarecrow Dance Party and a Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt.

