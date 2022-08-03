SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream reveals new haunted house, scare zone

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld’s newest haunted house at Howl-O-Scream is preparing to push us deep into a dark underworld where an evil siren lives, the park announced Monday.

The Halloween haunt, which begins Sept. 9, is now in its second year and leaders are promising the event will be bigger than ever before with more pulse-pounding haunts, thrills and chills.

In the new haunted house, “Blood Beckoning” guests will come face-to-face with Scratch, a siren who lurks in the shadows and is out for your blood.

“It’s time you learned that not all sirens are the same. Welcome to the underworld, where the abandoned and forgotten dwell in shadows. There’s no turning back now because she’s here, waiting for you,” the theme park described on its website.

Guests will also come face-to-face with terrors inside the re-imagined haunted houses “Captain’s Revenge - Drowned in Sorrow” and “Beneath the Ice.”

In addition to the new haunted house, guests will also have to make their way through the new scare zone “Cargo Carnage.” The website describes the scare zone as a place where a “sinister presence” is lurking around every shipping crate corner -- and they’re looking for you, the supplier.

The event will feature an all-new show, “Lurking in the Depths,” and two new scare zones called “Sea of Fear” and “Cut Throat Cove.”

Guests can also check out the “Longshoremen’s Tavern,” “Siren’s Last Call” and “Tormented” bars before experiencing a number of roller coasters at night.

Howl-O-Scream runs select nights from Sept. 9 through Oct. 31. Tickets can be purchased online at SeaWorld.com.

