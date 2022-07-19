SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream announces new show, scare zone and sale

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream is brewing up some new scares for its second event this fall.

This year’s event is promising to be bigger than ever before with more pulse-pounding haunts, thrills and chills, the company said in a news release.

“SeaWorld Orlando is only scratching the surface, and guests will not know what will be lurking around every corner of the park. There are several all-new attractions coming to this year’s haunt, along with fan favorites from last year and a few re-imagined experiences that were announced today,” leaders said.

The company announced that the event will feature an all-new show, “Lurking in the Depths,” and two new scare zones called “Sea of Fear” and “Cut Throat Cove.”

The event already announced that guests will come face-to-face with terrors inside the re-imagined haunted houses “Captain’s Revenge - Drowned in Sorrow” and “Beneath the Ice.” Guests can also check out the “Longshoremen’s Tavern” and “Tormented” bars before experiencing a number of roller coasters at night.

The theme park said there are big savings for park guests planning to attend this year’s Howl-O-Scream. Guests can save up to 70% with Howl-O-Scream tickets as low as $29.99 during its Sinister Sale, which runs for a limited time through Sunday.

Howl-O-Scream runs select nights from Sept. 9 through Oct. 31. Tickets can be purchased online at SeaWorld.com.

