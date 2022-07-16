78º

Theme Parks

Disney’s ‘Festival of the Lion King’ roars back to life with tumble monkeys, aerial dancers

Show was running in modified format since last year

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Festival of the Lion King at Disney's Animal Kingdom

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Animal Kingdom’s “Festival of the Lion King” show roared back to life Saturday at Walt Disney World.

‘Festival of the Lion King’ at Disney’s Animal Kingdom (WKMG)

The show had been running in a modified format since its return in May 2021.

‘Festival of the Lion King’ at Disney’s Animal Kingdom (WKMG)

Among some of the highlights making a grand return to the Harambe Theatre are the acrobatic and comedic tumble monkeys and the aerial bird dancers.

‘Festival of the Lion King’ at Disney’s Animal Kingdom (WKMG)

“Festival of the Lion King” is a high-energy live musical that combines music, puppetry and pageantry inspired by Disney’s animated film classic, “The Lion King.”

‘Festival of the Lion King’ at Disney’s Animal Kingdom (WKMG)

The show is an exciting retelling of the film and immerses the audience in theatrics and classic songs.

‘Festival of the Lion King’ at Disney’s Animal Kingdom (WKMG)

The show runs approximately 30 minutes long and does include some audience participation. Guests can find showtimes for the show outside the theater or in the My Disney Experience app.

