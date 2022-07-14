Disney adding second showtime for ‘Enchantment’ fireworks at Magic Kingdom

BAY LAKE, Fla. – For a limited time, guests visiting the Magic Kingdom will get two chances to see the nighttime fireworks spectacular, Disney Enchantment.

The show debuted last year as part of Walt Disney World’s 50th-anniversary celebration.

[TRENDING: Homebuyers backing out of contracts as interest rates rise | Video shows man’s shootout with law enforcement, bloody aftermath in Mount Dora | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“From July 14 to July 24, fireworks will be presented at Magic Kingdom Park at 9:20 p.m. and 11 p.m. nightly. Due to this additional showtime, our neighbors and guests near Magic Kingdom Park will hear fireworks a bit later than usual,” Disney said in a post online.

Inspiring everyone to believe in the magic that lives within them, “Disney Enchantment” features characters, moments and music from cherished films from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios, Disney described. The show’s stirring soundtrack is anchored by an emotional original song, “You Are the Magic,” written and performed by multiple GRAMMY winner Philip Lawrence, whose musical career began as a Disney cast member performing in Walt Disney World shows.

Guests can check showtimes and other entertainment in the My Disney Experience app.

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.