Disney Wish prepares to set sail on maiden voyage

The Disney Wish will sail its inaugural season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, from its new home port of Port Canaveral, Florida.

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, is preparing to set sail on her maiden voyage Thursday from Port Canaveral.

The ship will take passengers on a 5-night cruise to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.

When guests step onboard the beautiful new ship they will discover a mesmerizing new world created especially for them: a celebration of Disney’s rich legacy of enchanting storytelling that brings to life the fantastic worlds and beloved characters at the heart of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars adventures like never before.

The ship features all-new entertainment, theatrical dining experiences, kids experiences, adult dining and escapes, incredible accommodations and new merchandise.

Grand Hall on the Disney Wish (WKMG)

“With the Disney Wish, we’re continuing our tradition of delivering the most magical and relaxing vacations at sea, combining legendary service and entertainment with imaginative storytelling and all the care you expect from a Disney vacation,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. “Our newest ship will celebrate everything that families love about sailing with us, from the incredible dining experiences and character interactions, to dazzling shows and the crew’s thoughtful attention to detail. We can’t wait to welcome our guests aboard the Disney Wish as we expand the reach of our world-class fleet.”

Disney Cruise Line christened the ship in front of media and Disney executives back on June 29.

The Disney Wish is the first of three new Disney Cruise Line ships to be built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany through 2025. All three ships will be powered by liquefied natural gas and, at approximately 144,000 gross tons, will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.

The ship is scheduled to leave Port Canaveral at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Castaway Cay and Disney Wish (WKMG)

