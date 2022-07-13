‘Little Mermaid’ among entertainment headliners on all-new Disney Wish

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Guests stepping onboard Disney’s new cruise ship, the Disney Wish, will have the chance to see a number of unique theatrical stage shows and performances.

On Thursday, the Disney Wish will set sail on her maiden voyage from Port Canaveral.

The new ship debuts two original stage spectaculars in its state-of-the-art Walt Disney Theatre.

The elegant 1,274-seat show theater evokes an enchanted forest inspired by scenes from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Fantasia,” with orchestra and balcony seating spanning three decks. Disney said the new ship’s theater will feature incredible projection mapping capabilities and a Dolby Atmos 3D audio system, a first for the cruise industry.

Walt Disney Theater on the Disney Wish (WKMG)

One of the new shows onboard is an innovative, Broadway-style take on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “The Little Mermaid.” During this one-of-a-kind theatrical production, audiences rediscover the iconic scenes, acclaimed music and indelible characters like never before.

‘Disney The Little Mermaid’ on the Disney Wish (Disney Cruise Line)

“In this modern-day retelling, the curtain rises on an enchanted treasure chest at the moment it is discovered by a group of storytellers, led by a special young woman who has the power to unlock its magic,” Disney said in a news release. “As they uncover the whozits and whatzits galore hidden within the trunk, the storytellers take on the roles of Ariel, Ursula, Prince Eric, Sebastian, Flounder and more, bringing to life the immersive undersea world right before guests’ eyes. These exemplary performers put their own contemporary spin on the timeless story of a young woman’s search for independence, love and a place in the world.”

‘Disney The Little Mermaid’ on the Disney Wish (Disney Cruise Line)

The new show will feature beautiful theatrical design, choreography and cutting-edge puppetry.

“Our hope is that this new stage adaptation aboard the Disney Wish continues that incredible legacy, not by simply reenacting the elements that make the original film so powerful, but by reinterpreting it in a way that resonates with the audience sitting in the theater each night,” said Shelby Jiggetts-Tivony, vice president, creative and advanced development, Disney Live Entertainment.

Another exciting show that is sure to bring smiles to families faces is “Disney Seas the Adventure.”

See a preview below.

Seas the Adventure on the Disney Wish

The new show will be offered to guests during their first night onboard the ship.

“Disney Wish guests embark on a musical voyage into some of their favorite stories during an original musical spectacular, “Disney Seas the Adventure.” When Captain Minnie hands over the helm to her dear friend Goofy, he sets sail into uncharted waters on a journey to discover his own inner captain,” Disney explained.

The delightful show features a number of Disney and Pixar characters including Moana, Princess Tiana, Merida, Hercules and Crush from “Finding Nemo.”

The Disney Wish will also feature a reimagined adaptation of “Disney’s Aladdin – A Musical Spectacular,” a guest favorite show from across the cruise line fleet. This fast-paced musical comedy is based on the classic Disney Animation tale of Aladdin meeting the Genie, battling the evil Jafar and falling in love with Princess Jasmine. Iconic scenes and songs from the movie are being re-created on stage with brand-new sets and theater-filling projection design developed exclusively for the Disney Wish, Disney said.

Pirate's Parlay Party on Disney Wish (McReynolds)

No Disney cruise would be complete without a pirate night that is packed with swashbuckling fun and fireworks. Onboard the Disney Wish is the Pirate’s Rockin’ Parlay Party. The party begins with guests listening to the Pirate Rockin’ Radio that spins popular hits “dead or alive.”

“Hosted by Captain Redd — a descendent of the famous red-headed rogue from the Pirates of the Caribbean theme park attractions — the show features live music, remarkable stunts, special effects and plenty of surprises. Throughout the party, she and her band of head-banging buccaneers perform famous rock-radio hits, plus a thrashing rendition of the classic pirate tune “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me),” Disney said in a news release.

The party ends with a surprise visit from Captain Jack Sparrow and an incredible “Pirate of the Caribbean” fireworks finale.

The Disney Wish will also have a number of other spaces that provide enchanting entertainment for families to enjoy.

Grand Hall on the Disney Wish (WKMG)

In the Grand Hall, families will find interactive entertainment come to life all around. A royal greeting awaits families as they enter the glittering space.

Cinderella and Prince Charming on the Disney Wish (McReynolds)

During the sailing, families can attend a royal gathering of magnificent proportions as Disney Princesses descend into the Grand Hall to meet and greet with guests.

Then on the final night of every sailing, cruisers return to the Grand Hall and raise their wands with Fairy Godmother to ignite a spectacular farewell show featuring favorite characters, special effects and lively performances.

At the nearby Luna stage, guests will find adult-exclusive entertainment, live shows and interactive programming throughout the day and night. Featuring a celestial design inspired by the Disney and Pixar short “La Luna,” the venue is outfitted with a two-story LED screen wall, stylish stage, full-service bar and spacious seating creating an energetic atmosphere on the lower level.

Luna on Disney Wish (Disney Cruise Line)

If a movie night is on your list, the Disney Wish has two spots to check out.

At 84 and 86 seats respectively, the Wonderland and Never Land cinemas offer guests more options than ever before to watch classic and first-run films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and more, Disney said. These theaters are the first in the cruise industry to offer Dolby Atmos 3D audio, providing the most immersive movie-going experience on the high seas.

Wonderland Cinema on the Disney Wish (WKMG)

The ship is also offering a number of physical activities for families to enjoy.

Aquamouse on Disney Wish (McReynolds)

On the top deck is the ship’s first attraction at sea, the Aquamouse. Complete with show scenes, lighting, special effects and surprises, this first-of-its-kind water ride sends guests on a fun family adventure through 760 feet of winding tubes suspended high above the upper decks. Guests can encounter two different cartoons while on the ride, “Scuba Scramble,” or “Swiss Meltdown.”

The AquaMouse on the all-new Disney Wish

Near the back of the ship is the Hero Zone.

This new space is a futuristic sports arena where physical activity blends with imagination, alternating between an elaborate family obstacle course and a free-play sports hub. Families take on action-packed physical challenges themed to some of Pixar’s most incredible heroes during over-the-top, game show-style competitions.

Hero Zone on Disney Wish (WKMG)

Balcony viewing space is available for other guests to watch, cheer and admire the fearless feats performed during the epic games.

The Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage on July 14, followed by a season of three and four-night cruises to Nassau, the Bahamas and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.

