Theme Parks

LIGHTS OUT: Disney removing iconic ‘Tower of Terror’ road sign

Billboard removal one of several done across resort

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tower of Terror sign at Walt Disney World (Landon McReynolds, WKMG)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World will soon begin removing the iconic “Tower of Terror” roadside billboard near Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The landmark sign has been around for decades and was once one of several attraction road signs that drivers could see while driving around the resort.

At one time near Magic Kingdom, drivers saw signs promoting Animal Kingdom’s “It’s Tough To Be a Bug” and EPCOT’s “Mission Space” attraction.

The “Tower of Terror” billboard along World Drive shows terrified guests falling down the ride’s terrifying elevator shaft. At one time, the elevator would tilt and feature electrifying lighting effects. Construction equipment is now sitting near the sign which means the deconstruction is coming soon.

Disney said no changes are coming to the popular attraction inside Hollywood Studios.

This roadside change comes after Disney said earlier this year that it would soon be swapping out its purple road signs for more vibrant blue and yellow ones. Those changes will be happening over the next year.

