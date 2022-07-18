‘Summer of Sharks’ event swims into SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium

ORLANDO, Fla. – SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium is now hosting its “Summer of Sharks” event series, the aquarium said in a news release.

Guests will see a number of shark activities including a behind-the-scenes tour, scavenger hunt and meet-and-greet with the aquarium’s mascot, Sharky.

“Guests will be able to meet Mario & Luigi ( bonnethead sharks ) from our ocean deck, the sharks who are the first known species to be omnivores eating both meat and veggies,” leaders explained. “See what the sharks are fed and how diets are prepared as aquarists prep food for the Black Tip Reef sharks. Guests can even meet a bamboo shark!”

SEA LIFE Orlando aquarium says it has six different species of sharks inside its large ocean habitats which includes a 360-degree tunnel.

The aquarium is located at ICON Park along International Drive.

Click here for tickets and information.

