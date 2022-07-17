EPCOT: Spaceship Earth dances to ‘Beauty and the Beast’ inspired light show

BAY LAKE, Fla. – As guests sip and dine their way around World Showcase during the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, they might want to look to Spaceship Earth.

Spaceship Earth displaying new lighting design on July 16, 2022 (WKMG)

The sparkling Beacon of Magic is now dazzling guests nightly with a new lighting show inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, “Beauty and the Beast.”

“For our newest limited time sequence, we were inspired by the vibrant colors and strong movement in the 1991 Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, “Beauty and the Beast,” and infused both into the programming of the show,” said Zach Riddley, Disney Imagineer in an Instagram post. “Be on the lookout for some fun subtle easter eggs such as rising champagne bubbles and the multicolor spotlights from the finale of the song, plus a special tri-color celebration to France, the setting and inspiration of this tale as old as time.”

The new sequence dances with different colors that is sure to remind any guest to pull up a chair and sing along to the hit-song, “Be Our Guest.”

The new lighting on the classic EPCOT attraction debuted for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Since last year, Spaceship Earth has danced away to different lighting sequences to songs including the Muppet’s “Rainbow Connection,” Pocahontas’ ”Colors of the Wind,” and recently a tribute to the American flag.

Guests can see the new nightly lighting sequence for a limited time during the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

