When can we expect fall to return to Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – This year, the autumnal equinox, also known as the first day of fall, arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:04 p.m. and although Florida palm trees aren’t known for their changing colors, many Central Floridians look forward to the slight cooldown and humidity relief the season has to offer.

Fall Start Dates

On a typical year, fall cold fronts start sliding through the area by mid-October. These systems tend to usher in slightly cooler air, but most importantly, much drier conditions.

During this time of the year, our average temperatures begin to gradually drop. By mid-October, our average highs will run in the mid 80s, with lows in the lower 60s.

Average start of cool season in Central Florida

Other slight changes ahead this season are the earlier sunrises and later sunsets. Before daylight saving time ends, we can expect sunrise around 7:30 a.m. and nightfall around 6:45 p.m.

With a more dominant La Nina setup now in place, here is what we can expect for fall 2022.

Fall 2022 Outlook

Another day to look forward to this fall is the end of daylight saving time on Nov. 6. The best part of this will be the extra hour of sleep we all could use.