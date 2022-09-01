🌀Tropical Storm Danielle forms in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – August came and went without a named storm, but the first day of September has seen the birth of Tropical Storm Danielle.

Danielle, with sustained winds of 40 mph on Thursday morning, was spinning in the north Atlantic Ocean and heading east at 2 mph.

The tropical storm, which poses no threat to the U.S., marks the first system in the Atlantic since Colin dissipated on July 3.

Danielle could become the first hurricane of the season.

Meantime, an area of low pressure is moving closer to the Lesser Antilles. It will eventually move out to sea, according to computer models, and also remain away from land. Currently it has a 60% chance of development over the next two days and an 80% chance over the next five days.

Tropical Storm Danielle has formed in the Atlantic. Becomes the first storm in the basin since early July. No threat to the U.S. pic.twitter.com/Z18MbiMepf — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) September 1, 2022

Another area of low pressure off the coast of Africa has a 30% chance of development over the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Earl.

Sept. 10 marks the peak of hurricane season, which runs through November.