New Tropical Depression Forms Over The North Atlantic

|Location
|975 miles W of The Azores
|Wind
|35 mph
|Heading
|ENE at 2 mph
|Pressure
|29.92
|Coordinates
|45.0W, 38.1N
Discussion
At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Five was located near latitude 38.1 North, longitude 45.0 West. The depression is moving toward the east-northeast near 2 mph (4 km/h), and an eastward drift is expected through Friday night.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next few days, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1013 mb (29.92 inches).
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Land Hazards
None.