WATCH LIVE at 6 p.m.: NASA officials hold Artemis I news briefing ahead of launch attempt

Michael Sarafin, center, Artemis Mission Manager, answers questions during a new conference about the status of the NASA moon rocket for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon as NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, left, and James Free, right, associate administrator for the Exploration Systems Development listen at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – As NASA nears its promised, Sept. 3 date to resume the Artemis I countdown, agency officials will participate in a pre-launch news conference Thursday evening.

The countdown itself, as currently planned, will begin ticking again at the onset of a 2.5-hour hold beginning at 4:37 a.m. Saturday, the agency said.

Detailed on NASA’s blog, the Artemis 1 launch attempt on Monday was called off when launch controllers couldn’t get the temperatures of the SLS rocket’s four RS-25 engines under control, as one engine showed it was hotter than the rest. Personnel have had such issues under their magnifying glass since the scrub, checking hardware, analyzing data and updating what procedures they feel necessary, NASA said.

Fuel leaks on Monday forced NASA to scrub its first attempt at launching the Space Launch System rocket for the Artemis I mission from Kennedy Space Center.

Joining the conference Thursday will be Mike Sarafin, Artemis mission manager at NASA’s DC headquarters; Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, Artemis launch director at Kennedy Space Center’s Exploration Ground Systems Program; John Honeycutt, SLS program manager at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center; and Melody Lovin, weather officer with Space Launch Delta 45.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. EDT. ClickOrlando.com will stream the conference live at the top of this story.

