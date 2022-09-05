88º

ICON Park to host first Oktoberfest celebration

Free event begins Sept. 16

Landon McReynolds, Producer

ICON Park hosts Oktoberfest celebration select weekends in September, October (ICON Park)

ORLANDO, Fla. – ICON Park is preparing to welcome families to its first annual Oktoberfest celebration.

Starting Sept. 16, the entertainment complex will offer special beer, food and entertainment for families to enjoy.

Throughout the celebration, guests can get their fill of delicious German beers. Beer flights featuring four seasonal brews will be available at The Lawn Bar for $16. Guests can also purchase a commemorative 32 oz glass stein filled with their favorite selection of beer for $22.

German inspired dishes will also be available at The Lawn. Guests can choose Bratwurst and Sauerkraut, Chicken Schnitzel, Pretzels with Beer Cheese and Apple Strudel.

The festivities will take place on Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 2 to 10 p.m. through Oct. 2.

ICON Park offers free parking and park admission.

Click here to learn more.

