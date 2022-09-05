Gatorland offers limited-time ticket deal that gets children in free

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland is offering a special ticket deal that will get Florida children in free through the end of the month, the theme park announced.

Now through Sept. 30, Florida residents will receive half-off single day admissions and one free child admission (ages 3 to 12) with each paying adult. The theme park said tickets must be purchased at Gatorland’s ticket window, and proof of Florida residency for adults is required.

Florida resident adults will pay $16.50 and seniors 60 and older will pay $15.99.

Guests can enjoy seeing hundreds of alligators and crocodiles, breeding marsh with observation tower, free-flight aviary, nature walk, petting zoo, educational wildlife programs, award-winning gift shop and the Gator Gully Splash Park.

