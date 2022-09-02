Universal Orlando summons 31st year of Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. – The latest iteration of the morbid and manic fall mainstay that is Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday evening at Universal Orlando.

Now in its 31st year, the event features 10 haunted houses, five scare zones, two live shows, a terror-themed tribute store and a ‘sinfully delicious’ menu.

Sold-out crowds will take on the frightening, fog-filled atmosphere in HHN31’s first weekend, with Sept. 2-4 booked out for single-night tickets as of this writing.

The event as a whole runs select nights until Oct. 31, with Mondays and Tuesdays comprising the vast majority of its off dates. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and close at 2 a.m., though dates and times are subject to change.

In what he said was a “dream come to life,” award-winning musician Abel Tesfaye — AKA “The Weeknd” — is the figurehead for one of the event’s new haunted houses: “The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare.” The house draws from the artist’s “After Hours” album, confronting guests with “slashers, bandaged maniacs, gruesome toad-like creatures and other unfathomable horrors from the mind of the artist,” according to Universal.

“I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!” Tesfaye said in a statement.

“Season after season, the terror has no bounds as Universal Orlando pulls out all of the sinister stops to celebrate Halloween with a fearsome slate of festivities that not only come to life at the award-winning event – but also across the entire destination, from dining to hotel experiences and more,” Universal said in a news release.

For more information about Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights and to purchase tickets, click here.

