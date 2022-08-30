Universal Orlando shows off ‘sinfully delicious’ menu for Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is getting ready for its yearly celebration of all things macabre and to help build the hype, the park is giving guests a peek at the specialty food items they will be able to enjoy.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

Some of the specialty items will be available at themed food and beverage locations throughout the event while others will be available at select CityWalk restaurants and Universal hotels, according to a news release.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Some of the treats include:

Major Sweets Ice Cream Sandwich: Candy-corn sugar cookies filled with sweet corn ice cream (vegetarian)

Candy corn ice cream sandwich (NBCUniversal)

Maggot Covered Cheese Dog: A Korean-style hot dog with fresh mozzarella, rolled in puffed rice, topped with gochujang drizzle and black sesame seeds

Save Your Tears Signature Cocktail: This signature drink mixes bourbon, peach brandy, single-pressed lemon juice, agave nectar and bitters – topped with peach bursting boba and served in a souvenir cup

Lil’ Boo’s Spicy Pumpkin Bun: A steamed bun filled with spicy butternut squash influenced by the beloved Halloween Horror Nights character (vegetarian)

[RELATED: News 6 wants to send you to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights]

Ad

Garlic Philly Cheese “Stake”: Tender shaved beef served on a black hoagie slider roll with caramelized onions, peppers, sautéed mushrooms, muenster cheese sauce and roasted garlic aioli

Burning Skull: Includes tequila, lime juice, simple syrup, mango nectar, pineapple juice, smoked chili bitters, jalapeno and basil concentrate, shaken and served in a light-up molded skull cup

Día de los Muertos themed items: Includes offerings inspired by Latin flavors such as Tamales Día de los Muertos (gluten-free) – pork tamales topped with red mole sauce and cotija cheese; and Roasted Sweet Potato & Mushroom Street Tacos (vegan and gluten-free) – roasted sweet potato and mushroom tacos topped with onions, vegan crumbled cheese and cilantro; also served with birria consommé

Dia de los Muertos inspired food for Halloween Horror Nights (NBCUniversal)

Fried Zombie Brains: Fried cauliflower florets tossed in spicy gochujang sauce and garnished with toasted sesame seeds and scallions (vegan)

Petrified Rat Tails: Funnel fries with creamy crab dip, sliced scallions and seasoned with herbs and spices

Tombstone Red Velvet Cake Pop: A red velvet cake pop coated in buttercream on a bed of crushed chocolate cookie crumbs and garnished with white chocolate bones (vegetarian)

Pizza Skull: Pepperoni and cheese stuffed skulls served with a marinara dipping sauce

[TRENDING: Ask Trooper Steve: Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your car? | Here’s what’s happening in the tropics | Win tickets to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Returning fan-favorites:

Pizza Fries: Fries piled high with sausage, pepperoni, marinara sauce and loads of cheese. Also available this year are:

Vegan Pizza Fries – topped with marinara sauce, vegan cheese, vegan pepperoni and vegan sausage crumbles.

S’mores Fries: Sweet potato fries drizzled with melted chocolate, graham cracker crumbs and marshmallows

Traditional Twisted Taters (vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options) : Fried spiralized ribbon potato thinly sliced and skewered with season salt, garlic parmesan, sour cream & chives, or ghost pepper seasoning options. Guests can also enjoy these variations:

Blood ‘n Guts Twisted Tater - smothered with chili and roasted red pepper queso

Fiery Twisted Tater with Queso (vegetarian) – complete with white cheese sauce and sprinkled with flaming hot crunchy cheese puffs, and ghost pepper seasoning

Halloween Horror Nights run from Sept. 2 through Oct. 31.