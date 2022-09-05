Busch Gardens prepares for new Spooktacular celebration

The All-New Busch Gardens Spooktacular Is the Best Place for Families to Enjoy Not-So-Spooky Halloween Fun

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is preparing to celebrate Halloween with its all-new event, Spooktacular.

Starting Sept. 10, families can experience a whimsical world of enchantment full of not-so-spooky family fun. The theme park said during the event families can hear enchanting stories from Kandy; a witch-in-training, see a costume parade, listen during a spooky story time and go trick-or-treating.

All guests can bring their own bag or purchase a trick-or-treat bag at the theme park.

Busch Gardens’ Spooktacular will be casting spells on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Festival Walkway and is included with daily admission.

The theme park will begin its terrifying Howl-O-Scream event on Sept. 9.

Guests can treat themselves when buying a 2023 Fun Card, which will grant unlimited visits to Busch Gardens the entire year and the rest of 2022 free.

