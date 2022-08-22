Busch Gardens: Buy 2023 Fun Card, get the rest of 2022 free

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay just launched a limited-time offer for its 2023 Fun Card.

Guests who purchase the pass will get unlimited admission through 2023, with the rest of 2022 included for free.

A Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Fun Card starts at $125.99, plus tax, or $174.98, plus tax, for admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and its nearby water park Adventure Island.

The Fun Card also comes with incredible benefits, including free parking, free guest tickets and discounts on in-park purchases.

The passes do include blockout dates.

To purchase a 2023 Fun Card and experience all of the breathtaking thrills and attractions in 2023, guests can visit buschgardenstampa.com.

