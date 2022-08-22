78º

LIVE

Weather

Wet week on tap as strong storms expected in Central Florida

Orlando to reach highs in mid-90s

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more storms Monday afternoon in Central Florida.

There will be a 60% coverage of rain, with some storms packing strong winds, lightning and heavy rain, mainly after 3 p.m.

[TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video shows large gator eating another alligator in Silver Springs | ‘That’s a biggin’:’ Giant waterspout stuns early risers in Destin | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Expect a 70% coverage of rain from Tuesday through Saturday. By Sunday, rain chances jump to 80%.

High temperatures will remain in the mid-90s for most of the week.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 91. The record high is 100, set in 1980.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email