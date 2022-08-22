Wet week on tap as strong storms expected in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more storms Monday afternoon in Central Florida.

There will be a 60% coverage of rain, with some storms packing strong winds, lightning and heavy rain, mainly after 3 p.m.

Expect a 70% coverage of rain from Tuesday through Saturday. By Sunday, rain chances jump to 80%.

High temperatures will remain in the mid-90s for most of the week.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 91. The record high is 100, set in 1980.