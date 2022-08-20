Hurricane center highlighting two disturbances in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center designated a disturbance in the the western Gulf of Mexico as Potential tropical cyclone four.

There is a 70% chance for development over the next two days.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic basin a new tropical wave is expected to move off of Africa. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for gradual development of this system while it moves west-northwestward to northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic during the early-to-middle part of next week.

Development chances over the next five days are 20%.

The next two named storms are Danielle and Earl.

August through October generally represents the peak of hurricane season. The actual peak of hurricane season is Sep 10. Hurricane season runs through November.