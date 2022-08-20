Another round of late-day storms in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The first half of the day will be on the drier side, but keep an eye to the sky if your plans take you outside later in the afternoon.

Saturday will be sunny and dry through lunch with storm chances increasing closer to 2 p.m. The chance for storms goes up further late in the afternoon and early evening. The same timeline holds for Sunday.

With more sunshine and a later start time for storms, high temperatures surge in the mid 90s inland and around 90 along the coast.

Beach forecast:

There is a moderate risk for rip currents through the weekend. Other than a stray storm, most of the afternoon will be dry at the beach. Be on the lookout, however for lightning storms developing just inland.

Remember, if you can hear the thunder you are close enough to be struck by lightning and should head to shelter immediately.

Tropics update:

A disturbance designated as Potential tropical cyclone Four remains in the far western Gulf of Mexico. This will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of Mexico and extreme south Texas. This is not a threat to Florida. Here’s why it is a potential tropical cyclone.

Ad

Another tropical wave is expected to push off of Africa this weekend with a chance to develop as it moves west over the Atlantic ocean.