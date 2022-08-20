Potential tropical cyclone Four designated in the western Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. – Friday the National Hurricane Center designated a tropical wave in the western Gulf of Mexico as Potential tropical cyclone four. As of Saturday morning, the disturbance had still not organized into a tropical system.

The disturbance is located 230 miles south southeast of the Mouth of the Rio Grande river and moving northwest at 14 mph. Maximum sustained winds are at 35 mph.

The system has a 70% chance to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next day. The system is forecast to move on land later Saturday ending its development chances.

A hurricane hunter aircraft is expected to investigate the disturbance later Saturday to see if it meets the criteria to become a depression or named storm.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect from the lower Texas coast to Boca de Catan Mexico.