WATCH LIVE at 1:30 p.m.: Sanford airport officials to hold news conference after lightning strike death

A mother died and her child and an 18-year-old woman were hurt after a lightning strike in Winter Springs, according to police.

SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford Airport officials are set to discuss a lightning strike during a news conference Friday afternoon that killed a woman and injured three others, including a child and a dog, in Winter Springs.

The briefing will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Orlando Sanford International Airport to discuss how the lightning strike death on Thursday “has affected (the) airport family.”

This comes after a mother died and her child, an 18-year-old woman and a dog were hurt following a lightning strike that happened Thursday afternoon at Trotwood Park in the area of 1300 Park Villa Place, officers said.

According to Seminole County Fire Department, the mother and child were taken to the hospital, where the mother died shortly after the lightning strike. First responders said the 18-year-old originally left the scene on her own and said she was fine; however, she later called to be taken to the hospital.

The 18-year-old woman, the child and the dog are all in stable condition, authorities said.

Police said the mother and child were waiting for another child to get out of a nearby school. Investigators believe a tree they were standing by was struck by lightning and the two victims were hurt when the area was energized.

Seminole County Public Schools released a statement following the tragedy that read:

“This afternoon one of our Seminole County Public Schools’ students from Keeth Elementary and a member of their family were involved in a weather-related event. Shortly after the scheduled start of dismissal, a rapidly developing storm resulted in the immediate suspension of dismissal procedures. Unfortunately, the Keeth Elementary Cougar and their parent were struck by lightning at/near Trotwood Park. Emergency responders transported both the student and parent for treatment.

Seminole County Public Schools and Keeth Elementary School remain committed to the safety and security of all students and will continue to take safety precautions in the event of inclement weather. Additional counselors will be on campus to support students and/or staff impacted by this event. Our thoughts are with the families, students, and staff.”

