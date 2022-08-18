Mother, child hurt by lightning strike in Winter Springs

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A mother and a child have been hurt in a lightning strike in Winter Springs, according to police.

The lightning strike happened Thursday afternoon in the area of 1300 Park Villa Place near Trotwood Park, according to officers.

Seminole County Fire Department said a dog was also injured in the lightning strike.

Winter Springs police said two victims were taken to a hospital, but they did not provide any information about their identities or conditions.

The dog’s condition is unknown.

Police said the mother and child were waiting for another child to get out of a nearby school. Investigators believe a tree they were standing by was struck by lightning and the two victims were hurt when the area was energized.

Seminole County Schools sent out a message to parents shortly after the lightning strike saying dismissals have been delayed district-wide.

“Due to inclement weather, dismissal throughout the district is being delayed. Please be aware that your child’s arrival at home may be later than expected. We appreciate your patience and understanding,” the message stated.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

