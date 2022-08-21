Tropics Watch: Atlantic basin remains hostile for tropical development

Potential Tropical Cyclone Four never developed into a depression or named tropical storm prior to arriving in Mexico and Texas. The system is bringing beneficial rain to drought-stricken Texas. Another tropical wave near Africa has a low chance to develop as it moves over the Central Atlantic Ocean over the next five days. Dry, dusty and stable air remains in the Atlantic which will deter the disturbance from developing. Any development will be gradual over the next five to seven days. A second wave could emerge from Africa later in the week. The environment looks marginally better for those development chances as August comes to a close. The next named storm is Danielle. The peak of hurricane season is September 10.

