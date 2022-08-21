Storms get started a little earlier in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Here we go again. Another rockin’ afternoon is expected for parts of Central Florida Sunday. This time around, however, we’ll get things started a little earlier than Saturday.

Look for a couple of storms to bubble up along and near I-95 around lunch. These storms will push further inland through the middle of the afternoon. By dinner, most of these storms will be west of Orlando. A few storms could linger into the evening in between I-4 and I-75.

Monday will feature a day more similar of Saturday with storms developing a little later in the afternoon with the most widespread thunderstorms around for the late afternoon and evening.

Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck be lightning, even if the storm is far away from you.

Beach forecast:

There is a moderate risk for rip currents Sunday. There is a chance for a few storms on or close to the beach early in the afternoon. These storms will move inland quickly. Be on the lookout for developing storms just inland of the beach and be prepared to take shelter until you no longer hear thunder. Most of day will be dry at the beach.

Tropics update:

Potential Tropical Cyclone Four never got its act together and is inland over Texas. A weak tropical wave near Africa has a low chance to develop as it moves west across the Atlantic over the next five days.