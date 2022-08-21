VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona Beach, firefighters say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An explosion on a boat at Halifax Harbor Marina on Sunday injured four people, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

Firefighters responded just after 1:15 p.m.; the department said the four boaters had just refueled the vessel, which exploded when they tried to start its engine.

The fire department shared security video of the explosion on its Facebook page. The footage shows how the explosion sent multiple loose objects flying from the boarded vessel, as well as smoke from what officials said was an ensuing fire on the boat.

One of the four people who were injured in the explosion — a woman in her 50s — was airlifted to an Orlando hospital for burns, firefighters said. The other three boaters were treated on scene and refused transport to the hospital, according to the department.

No other details have been shared at the time of this report.

A submerged boat that was recorded exploding at a Daytona Beach marina. (Daytona Beach Fire Department)

