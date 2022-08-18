Local leaders to unveil bronze Mary McLeod Bethune statue in Daytona Beach park

A look at the bronze statue of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, which will eventually be displayed at Riverfront Esplanade Park in Daytona Beach.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A bronze statue of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune will be unveiled at a Daytona Beach park Thursday morning, about a month after her marble sculpture found a home at the U.S. Capitol.

The arrival of McLeod Bethune’s bronze likeness will be celebrated at a 9 a.m. unveiling in the Riverfront Esplanade Bethune Pavilion at 249 N. Beach St. in Daytona Beach.

[TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video shows large gator eating another alligator in Silver Springs | ‘That’s a biggin’:’ Giant waterspout stuns early risers in Destin | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to the The Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statuary Fund, Inc., the ceremony and dedication will honor McLeod Bethune, known as the founder of what is now Bethune-Cookman University and as a pioneering voice behind African American and women’s rights.

Among the state and local leaders expected to attend are Nancy R. Lohman, president of the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statuary Fund, Inc.; Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick L. Henry; Billie Wheeler, Volusia County councilwoman; Robert W. (Bob) Lloyd, of Brown & Brown Insurance; Dr. Lawrence Drake, the interim president of Bethune-Cookman University; Johnny McCray, Jr. Esq., president of the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune National Alumni Association; Rep. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach; and the Bethune Cookman University Concert Chorale.

This comes after a marble statue of McLeod Bethune was unveiled in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall on July 13, becoming the first of an African American in the Statuary Hall collection and giving Florida the honor of being the only state to be represented there by an African American woman.

Ad

Check out the Real Talk, Real Solutions podcast in the media player below: