Mary McLeod Bethune statue to be unveiled at US Capitol

The long-awaited statue of Mary McLeod Bethune made its way into Daytona Beach Wednesday morning.

WASHINGTON – The U.S Capitol’s Statuary Hall will unveil a marble statue of Mary McLeod Bethune on Wednesday, and the Bethune-Cookman University is hosting a watch party for it.

The marble statue is one of two sculptures that will depict the Black educator, civil rights activist and suffragette. The second statue is bronze and will be at the Riverfront Esplanade Park in Daytona Beach.

McLeod Bethune’s statue was made of the marble from the same Tuscan quarry that Michelangelo used, and it stands at 11 feet tall.

She wears a cap and gown to symbolize her commitment to education, and she holds a black rose to symbolize her belief that “loving thy neighbor” means interracial, interreligious and international brotherhood, according to the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statuary Fund.

Florida is the only state to be represented by an African American woman at the Capitol.

BCU will host the watch party for the unveiling of its foundress’ statue at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the university’s Performing Arts Center.

The bronze statue that will be in Daytona Beach will be unveiled on Aug. 18.