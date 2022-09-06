Bookings available for 2023 voyages aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World now has reservations available for future voyages onboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Guests may book two-night vacation experiences through the end of September 2023.

The immersive experience opened earlier this year and allows guests to become the heroes of their own Star Wars stories during a two-night adventure aboard the Halcyon starcruiser, a vessel known for its impeccable service and exotic destinations. Passengers relax in out-of-this-world cabins, enjoy exquisite dining and out-of-this-world entertainment, experience Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in new ways, and explore the ship in search of hidden secrets and new opportunities.

Disney’s website displays sample standard cabin rates for voyages from Aug. 21, 2023 through Sept. 14, 2023.

Rates are listed at $4,809 or $1,209 per person for a two-night voyage, two-guest cabin. A three-person cabin (2 adults, 1 child) start at $5,299 or $889 per night. A four-person cabin can start at $5,999 or $749 per person. Packages include entry to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for one day and on day two of your experience, two breakfasts, two lunches and two dinner meals per guests, with gratuity included for dinners.

Click here for more information and more stories about the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

