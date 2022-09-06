Disney: ‘Fantasmic’ cast rehearsals now underway

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is inching closer to the long-awaited return of the nighttime spectacular “Fantasmic” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The theme park has announced on social media that cast rehearsals for the show are now underway.

[TRENDING: Tail-gator? Reptile seen tied to vehicle on I-95 in Brevard County | Here are the airlines with the most delays | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“Lights, camera, REHEARSALS! We’re dreaming a fantastic dream as Cast Members begin rehearsing for the opening of FANTASMIC! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios,” Disney said on Facebook. “Stay tuned for more about the return of this iconic show, with fan favorite moments and fresh new touches.”

Ad

“Fantasmic” has been suspended since Walt Disney World was forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic back in 2020.

Back in June, Walt Disney World said the iconic show will return this year with new show sequences and technical enhancements. When the show returns it will join several other entertainment options that have since made its grand return during Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration.

According to Disney’s website, the show features “more than 50 live performers, massive sets, stunning effects, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music (and) this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light like nothing you’ve ever seen before.”

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.