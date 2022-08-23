Disney adds historical moments to ‘Enchantment’ firework spectacular

‘Disney Enchantment’ at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., now shimmers like never before in celebration of Walt Disney’s vision and 50 years of magic.

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World‘s nighttime firework spectacular “Disney Enchantment“ is shining in a whole new way at Magic Kingdom.

On Monday night, the resort unveiled to guests a new, roughly 2-minute long intro that showcases Walt Disney’s vision and moments leading up to the creation of Walt Disney World.

See video of the show above.

[TRENDING: VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona Beach | Wet week on tap as strong storms expected | Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom (Disney)

Many of the new projections include video images of Walt Disney, his brother Roy Disney and Mickey Mouse.

Disney fans took to social media Monday night applauding the change with some saying it was long overdue for the 50th anniversary. ”Disney Enchantment“ debuted at Magic Kingdom last October as part of World’s Most Magical Celebration.

Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom (Disney)

”Disney Enchantment” runs nightly at Magic Kingdom. Guests are encouraged to check showtimes in the park or on the My Disney Experience app.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.