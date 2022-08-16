Disney announces return date for popular experiences at EPCOT

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced that fan-favorite tours from its Enchanting Extras Collection are returning to EPCOT on Oct. 2.

These experiences include the Behind the Seeds tour, the EPCOT Seas Adventures – DiveQuest and Dolphins in Depth tour.

“These personalized experiences offer an exciting look at the magic of possibilities and provide you with the unique ability to experience EPCOT by land and by sea,” Disney described on its blog. “And with the park transforming before our eyes – and preparing to celebrate its 40th anniversary on Oct. 1 – it’s an exciting time to experience EPCOT!”

See details about each of the tours below.

Behind the Seeds

Behind the Seeds (Disney)

Explore the future of agriculture during this up-close and personal backstage walking tour of The Land Pavilion. The one-hour walking tour gives you an up-close and personal view of amazing plants, insects and fish throughout four state-of-the-art greenhouses.

EPCOT Seas Adventures – DiveQuest

EPCOT Seas Adventures – DiveQuest (Disney)

Guests can immerse themselves in a scuba experience with guaranteed calm seas, no current, unlimited visibility, and incredible marine life and coral at The Seas with Nemo & Friends Pavilion. During the underwater tour, guests will take the plunge at Disney’s 5.7-million-gallon saltwater aquarium at EPCOT, and swim with over 2,000 sea creatures.

Proof of SCUBA certification is required for this program.

EPCOT Seas Adventures – Dolphins in Depth

EPCOT Seas Adventures Dolphins in Depth (Disney)

During this 2-hour experience, guests can make a splash and learn about the bottlenose dolphins that live at the The Seas with Nemo & Friends Pavilion. Guests will get to interact with a dolphin, view backstage areas and learn about training and dolphin research.

Walt Disney World said reservations for these special tours will go on sale beginning Aug. 22 on DisneyWorld.com or the My Disney Experience app. Leaders stress that due to the popularity of these tours, advance bookings are highly recommended.

The Behind the Seeds experience requires a valid EPCOT theme park admission and reservation.

