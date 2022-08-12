SeaWorld issues Roller Coaster Day challenge, with gift for participating guests

ORLANDO, Fla. – National Roller Coaster Day is Tuesday, Aug. 16, and SeaWorld Orlando is challenging guests to ride all of the park’s roller coasters in one day.

Guests who take part in the Roller Coaster Day challenge will get a lanyard to wear that will track the roller coasters they ride.

SeaWorld Orlando has six roller coasters, more than any other standalone theme park in the area:

Ice Breaker

Mako

Manta

Journey to Atlantis

Kraken

Super Grover’s Box Car Derby

Guests who complete the challenge and post to social media with the hashtag #CoasterCapital will get to keep the lanyard and get a Quick Que Unlimited pass, which is good for a future trip back to SeaWorld. You must post to social media to complete the challenge.

There are a limited number of lanyards available.

SeaWorld’s sister park in Tampa, Busch Gardens, is also offering something special for National Roller Coaster Day — behind-the-scenes exclusive tours of the park’s roller coasters.