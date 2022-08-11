‘They will arrest you:’ Dad, toddler removed from flight in Orlando

A father and his two-year-old daughter were removed from a Frontier Airlines flight traveling from Orlando, Florida, to Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, August 7, according to news reports. In a post on his Instagram page, Chrisean Rose said that the flight staff removed his daughter and him from the flight because she wanted to sit on his lap. “My daughter sat in my lap crying while the flight attendant insisted that she sit in her own seat or they will turn around and remove us,” the post said.. Chrisean Rose via Storyful

A father and his 2-year-old daughter on Sunday were removed from a Frontier Airlines flight traveling from Orlando, Florida, to Atlanta, Georgia, according to news reports.

In a post on his Instagram page, Chrisean Rose said that the flight staff removed his daughter and him from the flight because she wanted to sit on his lap.

“My daughter sat in my lap crying while the flight attendant insisted that she sit in her own seat or they will turn around and remove us,” the post said.

[TRENDING: Study: This Florida theme park is more expensive than Disney World | US gas prices dip just below $4 for first time in 5 months | Enter daily to win a $100 gas card | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

This footage uploaded to Instagram shows Rose speaking with a flight attendant, who warns that he will be arrested if he does not disembark. Rose’s daughter can be heard in the background.

According to local news reports, Frontier Airlines said, “it is an FAA requirement that all passengers over the age of 24 months must be buckled into their own seat for takeoff and landing. The parent refused to comply and therefore was asked to exit the aircraft with the child.” The girl is 25 months old, according to reports.

Rose had to buy tickets from Delta to return to Atlanta, reports said. He told Storyful that Frontier Airlines reached out to him about a refund.

Ad

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: