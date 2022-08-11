Kennedy Space Center now offering free admission to teachers nationwide

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center announced the expansion of its Educator Study Pass Program that would give teachers complimentary admission to the visitor complex.

The complimentary pass is available for teachers in the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands with the goal of educating the public about the past, present and future of space exploration, according to the complex.

Kennedy Space Center said its visitor complex offers education-focused learning specializing in STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math education, through exciting educational adventures like field trips, a mobile learning experience and overnight adventures.

“The Educator Study Pass is one of the many programs we offer as a way to give back to our community,” said Therrin Protze, chief operating officer of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. “Teachers play an important role in educating the future generation of scientists, engineers and even astronauts. Expanding the Educator Study Pass allows us to show our support to more teachers than ever before.”

To receive an Educator Study Pass, active teachers must bring the following items to will call, located at the entrance of the space center.

An active teaching certificate from the United States, Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands

A badge with a photo that shows the title “teacher” or “educator”

Letter on school letterhead, dated and signed by the principal listing the name(s) of the teacher(s), stating they are an educator at the school

