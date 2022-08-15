Disney Cruise Line updates COVID-19 vaccination requirements

Disney updated its vaccination requirements Monday for guests traveling on its cruise line.

According to Disney’s website, the current vaccination guidelines, requiring anyone 5 and older to be fully vaccinated before traveling, will continue through Sept. 1.

According to Disney's website, the current vaccination guidelines, requiring anyone 5 and older to be fully vaccinated before traveling, will continue through Sept. 1.

Starting Sept. 2, guests aged 12 and older must be fully vaccinated before sailing on Disney Cruise Line. Disney, according to the site, now “highly recommends that Guests ages 11 and younger be fully vaccinated before sailing.”

Disney still requires guests to submit to a COVID-19 test before boarding and upload the test results on “the Inspire Diagnostics Safe Passage website by midnight prior to embarkation day,” the website states.

Read the full updated vaccination policy below:

Learn about the requirements for COVID-19 vaccination at the time of sailing. COVID-19 Vaccination: For sailings departing US and Canadian ports through September 1, 2022, Disney Cruise Line requires Guests ages 5 and older to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the time of sailing, as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Beginning September 2, 2022, for sailings departing US and Canadian ports, Disney Cruise Line will require Guests ages 12 and older to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the time of sailing, as defined by the CDC. In consideration of CDC guidance, Disney Cruise Line highly recommends that Guests ages 11 and younger be fully vaccinated before sailing. In consideration of guidance from the CDC and the World Health Organization, Disney Cruise Line accepts the following vaccine types for Guests ages 5 and older: Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Covishield, Novavax, Sinopharm BBIBP-CorV (VeroCell), Sinovac-CoronaVac and Covavaxin (Bharat Biotech). For Guests ages 5 and older, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines fully vaccinated as 14 days after receiving one of the following: A single dose of an accepted 1-dose vaccine The second dose of an accepted 2-dose vaccine The full series of an active (not placebo) COVID-19 vaccine in the US-based AstraZeneca or Novavax COVID-19 vaccine trials The second dose of any “mix and match” combination of accepted COVID-19 vaccines (administered at least 17 days apart) Disney Cruise Line accepts Pfizer and Moderna for Guests ages 4 and younger; Sinopharm (BBIBP-CorV, VeroCell) for Guests ages 3 through 4 years of age; and Sinovac (CoronaVac) for Guests ages 6 months through 3 years. For Guests ages 4 and younger, the CDC defines fully vaccinated as receiving one of the following: 3 doses of Pfizer: the second dose administered 21 days after the first; and the third dose administered 56 days after the second. 2 doses of Moderna: the second dose administered one month after the first. 2 doses of Sinopharm BBIBP-CorV (VeroCell): the second dose administered 21 to 28 days after the first. 2 doses of Sinovac-CoronaVac: the second dose administered 14 to 28 days after the first. Disney Cruise Line

