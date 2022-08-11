Disney’s Magic Kingdom transforms for fall festivities

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is ready to celebrate the spooky and festive fall season.

Earlier this week, overnight crews at Magic Kingdom began transforming and installing festive décor along Main Street U.S.A.

Guests can now see dozens of decorative pumpkins sitting on rooftops, Cinderella coach pumpkins on light posts, fall buntings and whimsical pumpkin scarecrows near the park entrance.

Festive autumn décor arrives in spooktacular fashion as the fall season descends on Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort. (Disney)

“We usually start right after Christmas is over. We start getting into the fall and getting everything prepared and seeing what needs to be redone, or (what) colors have changed. We get it done and get it looking fresh for the following year,” said Debbie McGowan, Walt Disney World Holiday Services Decorator. “It’s such a great feeling to know that we were a part of that - putting the magic into the projects we have put up throughout Magic Kingdom.”

On Aug. 12, Walt Disney World will kickoff the fall season with the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

As a part of the limited-capacity event, attendees will encounter event-exclusive entertainment including the Sanderson Sisters stage show, trick-or-treating opportunities, photos with exclusive Disney characters, delicious menu items, the Boo to You Halloween Parade, and the nighttime firework show, “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular.”

The event will run on 37 nights after normal park hours, from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Click here for tickets and information.

