RunDisney reveals themes for 2023 Springtime Surprise Weekend

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Some of your favorite Disney Pixar characters are taking center stage for the 2023 Springtime Surprise Weekend.

RunDisney revealed the themes Thursday for the 5K, 10K, 10 Miler and Springtime Surprise Challenge.

Runners tested their endurance during the inaugural Springtime Surprise Weekend back in March.

The event in 2023 will officially step off with the Disney-Pixar Cars 5K on April 14. That will be followed by the Disney-Pixar Monsters 10K, Disney-Pixar Toy Story 10-Miler and a Finding Nemo themed runDisney Springtime Surprise Challenge (which includes 5K, 10K and 10-miler).

Runners can also take part in a sunrise yoga session on April 13.

Race prices range from $103 to $479 for the Springtime Surprise Challenge.

Club runDisney gold and platinum members can register for the event on Aug. 16 at 10 a.m.

General registration for the 2023 Springtime Surprise Weekend opens on Aug. 23 at 10 a.m.

Those unavailable to run the races in person will also have the chance to lace up their shoes and participate virtually. Virtual registration opens on Aug. 26 at 10 a.m.

The next runDisney event to take place at Walt Disney World is the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend, which begins Nov. 3.

